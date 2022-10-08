One dead, one injured after shooting on Bailey Avenue

Coroner Leon Jones says 56-year-old Tommy Williams was found shot multiple times. A second person was found shot nearly two miles down the road.

MACON, Ga. — One man is dead and another is injured after a shooting on Bailey Avenue Saturday.

Deputies say they were first called out to a domestic dispute at 1435 Bailey Avenue just before 7 p.m.

Coroner Leon Jones says 56-year-old Tommy Williams was found shot multiple times at the home. He was pronounced dead at Atrium Health Navicent, Jones says.

When deputies were on the way to that scene, they got a call about a second person shot nearly two miles down the road in the 3100 block of Napier Avenue.

The sheriff's office says the second person shot is 24-year-old Brandon Neal. He's listed in stable condition.

The sheriff's office says investigators have learned this is one incident.

Bibb County investigators are still determining what led up to the shooting.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact the Bibb County Sheriff's Office at 478-751 -7500 or Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.