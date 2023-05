Crews arrived to find the house mostly engulfed and family members said a loved one was still inside.

SPARTA, Ga. — According to Baldwin County Fire Chief Victor Young, one man died in a house fire on Sparta Highway Wednesday Night.

They received a call around 10 p.m. Wednesday night about a fire at 1125 Sparta Highway.

Young said when crews arrived on the scene, the house was mostly engulfed in fire and family members said someone was still inside.