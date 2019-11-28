HAPEVILLE, Ga. — Hapeville Police confirm that a 60-year-old man who went missing earlier this week is dead.

According to the Hapeville Police Department, Ozzie Murphy walked away from a health care facility on Monday morning.

A neighbor found him on Tuesday around 10:15 a.m. outside of a church on Mt. Zion Road and called it in. He was taken to WellStar Atlanta Medical Center South where he was pronounced dead.

According to a flyer, Murphy is an alumnus of Saint Augustine's University and a member of the Omega Psi Phi fraternity.

A community searched for him Wednesday afternoon because Murphy's identity had not been confirmed when he was declared dead at the hospital.

