GBI, Crisp County Sheriff's Office investigates shooting on I-75

CRISP COUNTY, Ga. — 8:49 p.m. UPDATE: The Georgia Department of Public Safety tweeted Sunday evening that I-75 South near mile marker 91 is back open.

Original story--

Part of I-75 is shut down while Crisp County Sheriff's Office investigates a shooting that happened along the interstate Sunday evening.

According to a Crisp County Facebook post, deputies responding to a call of a man firing shots at a vehicle on GA401/I-75 Sunday evening.

Once on scene, a deputy spotted the man and began to approach him. The Sheriff's Office says the man then began shooting at the deputy. The deputy shot back, injuring the man.

According to the Facebook post, deputies on scene rendered first aid to the suspect before he was airlifted to Atrium Health Navicent in Macon.

No deputies or bystanders were injured.

Crisp County Sheriff’s Office says it's requested the Georgia of Bureau of Investigation to conduct an independent investigation per policy and procedure.

The post says GA401/I75 southbound is currently shut down near mile marker 92. The Sheriff's Office is asking to drivers to avoid the area.