FORT VALLEY, Ga. — After posting on social media about a motocross event to benefit first responders., a Fort Valley couple was ready to start the planning process.

That's until county commissioners said no.

Kayla Solomon went to Peach County to find out more about the event, and why it's not happening.

For years motocross lovers have rode on a track across 190 acres in Fort Valley.

Owner Keith Hoogstad and his wife, Jolynn let friends and family ride on their track.

But they recently decided they wanted to raise money for a good cause.

"We were planning on trying to do something to give back to the local community; my husband and I feel very strongly about supporting local law enforcement," Hoogstad said.

The event would be a family and friends 'moto day' where all the donations and proceeds would benefit law enforcement.

"We have so much support. Businesses that heard about it offered to donate things. People offered to donate food for the day of the event... whatever we needed, but it doesn't look like that's gonna happen."

When the Hoogstads presented the idea to the county commissioners, the answer was no.

"It can be operated with friends accessing it, but as far as public, it goes against ordinance," county commissioner Wade Yoder said.

Commissioner Wade Yoder says the county ordinance prohibits using personal property for public events.

"There are a lot of neighbors who live in real close proximity to the track and so there's a lot of racket," said Yoder.

And neighbors complained to commissioners.

The track is too close to the sides of the property and it winds up affecting neighbors," he said. That's where the ordinance comes in."

The Hoogstads wanted to hold the rally in May, but without a permit and county approval, they say their plans have gone off track.