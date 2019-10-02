PEACH COUNTY, Ga. — On Tuesday, Peach County Commissioners will meet to discuss the Pure Flavor Greenhouse.

Neighbors say the greenhouse's bright lights are causing problems, especially late at night.

They say the lights violate county laws and want the commission to do something about it.

Mike Cantrell is one of those neighbors and says they have a request for the leaders to consider.

"Our simplest request is to have a joint meeting between commissioners, Pure Flavor and the citizens of Peach County," Cantrell said. "We haven't heard that that's happened yet, and that's why we'll all be at the meeting on Tuesday the 12th."

Neighbors are expected to voice their concerns Tuesday at 6 p.m.