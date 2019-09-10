FORT VALLEY, Ga. — Standing on Mathews Road during the day it is hard to see the Pure Flavor greenhouse through all the trees, but neighbors say once the sun goes down it's a different story.

"You can't sleep," Kattie Kendrick said. "When you're not on a 24-hour sleep cycle, it affects you stress wise, all those other things. Especially if you have health issues."

Kattie Kendrick says she and her husband had a hard time adjusting to their new neighbor last fall and winter.

As the days get shorter and the weather cools down, Kendrick says she is worried this will be another restless time.

"We who live here did not know we were getting new neighbors who are not friendly neighbors," she said.

Back in March a Mathews Road resident filed a lawsuit against Peach County. The lawsuit argues that the lights are a 'nuisance' and 'damage his property value.'

13WMAZ reached out to Peach County Commission Chairman Martin Mosley by phone and he says, because of this pending lawsuit, the commission cannot comment on Pure Flavor.

But Kendrick says residents still deserve answers.

"If I can't trust the people I elected to tell the truth, then what am I to do?," she said.

