PERRY, Ga. — A Peach County Sheriff's Office deputy is recovering after being seriously injured after an accident in Perry last Friday.

Sgt. Craig Smith with the Georgia State Patrol post in Perry says it happened around 2:45 p.m. on March 8 going eastbound on GA-7.

A Dodge pickup truck driven by Joseph Daniels was driving behind Sheriff's Captain Tony Trice, who was driving a Crown Victoria. A Camaro in front of Trice started to slow down, and Trice proceeded to slow down as well.

As the cars slowed down, the Dodge pickup truck slammed into the back of Trice's Crown Victoria, causing the car to slam into the Camaro.

The Camaro rotated left and crossed the center line, causing it to be struck by a Chevrolet pickup truck.

Daniels was deemed at fault and was cited for following too closely.

Trice was transported to Navicent Health in Macon with two broken arms, a broken pelvis and bruised lungs. Smith says as of Wednesday morning, Trice was still recovering in the hospital.

Daniels was uninjured. The driver of the Camaro was injured and taken to Navicent Health, and the driver of the Chevrolet pickup truck sustained injuries, but was not transported to the hospital.