Peach County Sheriff's Office investigating fatal shooting on Mosley Road

BYRON, Ga. — Peach County Sheriff Terry Deese says investigators are on the scene of a fatal shooting, as of 10 p.m. Saturday night.

It happened at Mosley Road near Byron.

Coroner Kerry Rooks says 26-year-old Roy Oglesby is dead.

Sheriff Deese says the police department got a call just before 6 p.m.

A woman was visiting a home in the 3500 block of Mosley Road when her husband, Oglesby, arrived.

The two were reportedly separated and in the process of divorcing.

Witnesses say he attacked her and began beating her.

The sheriff says the homeowner grabbed a rifle and shot Oglesby.

The GBI is assisting with the investigation. They are also working figure out whether any charges are warranted in this case.