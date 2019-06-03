The Peaches to the Beaches Yard Sale will be held in Central Georgia this weekend.

The annual event stretches over 200 miles along Highway 341 and includes many Central Georgia counties including Lamar, Peach, Crawford, Houston, Pulaski, Dodge, Telfair, Jeff Davis, Appling, Wayne, and Glynn.

RELATED: Peaches to Beaches yard sale stretches from central Georgia to the coast this weekend

The yard sale will be open on Friday and Saturday along Highway 341 and features vendors that will sell a plethora of items like antiques, food, crafts and other traditional yard sale items.

There will be signs placed along Highway 341 for the community to identify places to stop and shop.

RELATED: Peach Co. motocross event canceled after commissioners say it was planned too close to personal property

Click here to learn more about the yearly event.