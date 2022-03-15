Boy injured by Orbeez, Peachtree City Police say they're pursuing charges

Police in Peachtree City have made multiple posts this month about the toy.

PEACHTREE CITY, Ga. — The Peachtree City Police Department is speaking on a situation they said has "gotten out of hand" and it involves a popular new toy called a SpatRball gun.

11Alive recently reported on the toy gun, with LaGrange Police stating they've received several calls about people with the toys and some saying they've been shot with an Orbeez, a small water bead fired from the toy.

Meanwhile, police in Peachtree City have made multiple posts this month about the toy, urging parents to discourage their children from firing the beads at random strangers.

On Tuesday, the department noted that it continues to see teenagers discharging the guns at others, this time with modified beads meant to be more painful. In their Facebook post on the issue, Peachtree City Police offered no details on exactly "how" the beads were being modified.

However, police did provide pictures of a child who they said was riding his bike when he was "assaulted by a group of teens riding by shooting these weapons at him."

Photos clearly show the child with a bloody nose and marks on his body from the beads.

The department also announced it will be pursuing criminal charges on anyone caught firing the toy guns at others on city property.

In some cases, felony charges could even be on the table and parents could themselves be liable for the actions of their children. The department added that even just shooting the guns on city property is a violation of city ordinance, whether they are being fired at another person or not.

In our previous reporting, LaGrange Police noted that they have also received calls about people pointing the guns at strangers and seeing if they can hit them with the water beads.