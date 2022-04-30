5 badly hurt after 'pedal pub' overturns in Downtown Atlanta, authorities say

This is a developing story.

ATLANTA — Emergency crews responded to an area of Downtown Atlanta Saturday evening after a traffic crash involving at least 15 people.

Atlanta Police said a "pedal pub," which is a vehicle where several passengers pedal on a large-scale bike while often consuming alcohol, is the root of the cause.

11Alive has a crew near the incident at the intersection of 14th Street and West Peachtree Street. Part of the roadway was blocked off from traffic.

The vehicle, which can carry up to 15 passengers, had multiple people on board. As the peddlers were negotiating a turn, it toppled over, according to police. Authorities were called to the area around 6:30 p.m. shortly after it happened.

BREAKING: 15 people are injured, 5 of them critically, after a 'pedal pub' overturned at 14th Street NE and W. Peachtree Street in Midtown #Atlanta, according to @ATLFireRescue. The intersection remains shut down as investigators look at the crash.@11AliveNews pic.twitter.com/LZ8gsmmmPp — Dawn White (@DawnWhiteNews) May 1, 2022

Atlanta Fire officials said 15 people are receiving medical care, five of them were badly hurt. All 15 people were taken to the hospital, according to Atlanta Fire, 10 of them had minor injuries.

Atlanta Police said the mobile pub was the only vehicle involved in the incident. The agency is taking over the investigation.