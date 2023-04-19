Perry Police searching for woman missing since Tuesday

Her daughter reported her missing around 7:30 Tuesday evening and Perry police searched until 1:30 Wednesday morning.

PERRY, Ga. — At 9:00 a.m. Wednesday morning, the Perry Police Department will continue searching for a missing and endangered Perry woman.

76-year-old Gloria Giles of Perry was reported missing Tuesday night by her daughter and was last seen Monday at 6:00 p.m.

Police say Giles is endangered because she has multiple health conditions that require medication.

She does not drive and is known to walk around her subdivision off Highway 127 near Talton Road.

Perry Police say their department, along with the Houston County Sheriff's Office, Houston County Fire Department, Georgia Department of Corrections K-9 unit, and Georgia State Patrol Aviation Division, all searched thoroughly for Giles in the area where she lives. They called the search off around 1:30 a.m. Wednesday.