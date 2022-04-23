Alabama sheriff names person of interest wanted in connection to body found in toolbox in Polk County

Police identified the victim last month as 40-year-old Lachancey Williams of Cedartown.

Example video title will go here for this video

POLK COUNTY, Ga. — A sheriff in Alabama this week named a person of interest in the case of a murder that was discovered when work crews in Polk County found a body inside a toolbox.

Police identified the victim last month as 40-year-old Lachancey Williams of Cedartown.

Authorities in Cherokee County, Alabama have previously announced an arrest in the case. They said in an update this week that 28-year-old Eric K. Hooper was charged with murder and had been extradited from Polk County to Alabama and has a $1.5 million bond.

They continue to search for one other person they identified as a person of interest. Cherokee County, Alabama Sheriff Jeff Shaver said they're looking for 38-year-old Nick Silvers.

The connection between Alabama and Georgia in this case isn't fully clear. Williams has been identified as a Polk County resident, while the Alabama sheriff identified both suspect in custody and Silvers as Alabama residents.

Hooper, however, had an address in Cedartown, according to Polk County Jail records.

Anyone who might have information about where Silvers may be is asked to call Chief Investigator in the Cherokee County, Alabama Sheriff's Office at 256-927-3365 or 256-557-5466.

Last month, employees with the Public Works Department found a toolbox on Esom Hill Road near Prior Station Road in Cedartown. Crews were working on the road in the area when they opened the box and found what appeared to be a body wrapped inside of it, Polk County Police Chief Kenny Dodd said.