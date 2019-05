Warner Robins Acting Police Chief John Wagner says police are investigating a shooting that happened Monday night at Tanglewood Apartments in Warner Robins.

Wagner says one person was shot, and he says there was one shooter. At 1 a.m. Tuesday morning, he didn't release any further information about either person.

The shooting happened sometime before midnight.

Anyone with information should call Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.