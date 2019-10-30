ATLANTA — Halloween is almost here, and many of you and your kids have had the costumes picked out and ready to go for weeks.

But Georgia's First Lady is asking you to think twice about what you put on.

Marty Kemp posted a tweet asking people to reconsider your Halloween costume if you’re dressing up as a pimp.

She said the costume romanticizes human trafficking, and there's nothing glorious about what she called an "evil industry."

Kemp called for public education to move away from these kind of stereotypes, and she's not the only one thinking along these lines.

A child bride costume was pulled from shelves in an Australian store, when a woman started a petition saying it normalized sex trafficking. Her online petition called the costume offensive and beyond inappropriate.

People have varying opinions on how seriously to take either costume, with some saying it's just Halloween, but the problem of human trafficking certainly impacts our state.

According to HumanTraffickingHotline.org, the number of reported human trafficking cases has continued to rise in our state since 2012, with 375 last year.

That's more than every one of our neighboring states except Florida, that had more than 760.

Georgia ranked seventh when it came to the highest number of reported cases in the nation.

