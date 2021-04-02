Pin Strikes Bowling Alley responds to fight video after Mayor Miller sends warning letter

The bowling alley says they are taking Mayor Lester Miller's letter and the Governor's executive order "very seriously."

MACON, Ga. — Videos of fights at Pin Strikes Bowling Alley have been circulating on social media since at least last Friday. Now, Mayor Lester Miller is warning the bowling alley to make changes, or the county will take action.

13WMAZ spoke to both Mayor Lester Miller and management at Pin Strikes Bowling Alley.

In response to the videos of fights both inside and outside Pin Strikes Bowling Alley, Mayor Lester Miller says the county has to address two problems -- physical violence and the business not following COVID-19 protocols.

A video of the fight inside has already received over a thousand views on Facebook. It shows dozens of adults crowding around a fight, not social distancing, and not wearing masks. Cade Morris was there and took the video on his cell phone.

"Wigs were being snatched off girls' heads. People being body slammed like WWE," Morris said. "People who weren't involved in the fight just upped and started running out the door, grabbing kids and running."

Miller says something has to be done.

"Before you know it, someone is going to bring a gun into a fist fight, and if you pulled out a gun in the situation, that I watched this last weekend, 20 people would have gotten killed," Miller said.

Miller says he's seen two other videos that show unsupervised teens fighting, and in at least one, he says there's around 100 kids.

"This is not the place you can pay $5 and have your child babysat with 100 other people at night," Miller said.

He says a problem Pin Strikes is facing is parents dropping off their kid and the then they are not supervised. Pin Strikes has a $5 cover charge on Fridays and Saturdays to prevent loitering.

Miller says the bowling alley is breaking county and state COVID-19 rules, including the Governor's executive order on COVID-19 precautions.

"I would say it had probably eight times as many people allowed in there from the videos I watched," Miller said.

Based on the videos, Miller says he does not believe the business was making people space out with the lanes. However, Pin Strikes say they are taking COVID-19 precautions.

"We do space our lanes out at the very least one six foot lane between each group," said Kimberly Appler, the director of operations at Pin Strikes.

When asked about social distancing Friday night when the fight happened, Appler said, "In that video, I believe it was two groups that were separated by that one lane. But like I said, the couches can't be moved around. So as far as forcing customers to stay in their six foot area, if they choose to sit on the other side of a lane that's closed, other than us just reminding them 'hey, don't do that,' there's not a lot we can do to force people to stay six feet away from each other."

Appler said there was not a lot of people in the building Friday night, but "a lot of people in the area." She says only 400 people are allowed in, which is half their normal capacity.

Mayor Miller's letter 1/4

2/4

3/4

4/4 1 / 4

In a letter sent to Pin Strikes on Wednesday, Miller recommended changes.

They include preventing minors from being dropped off unsupervised, reinforcing limits on alcohol, increasing security and limiting occupancy to allow for social distancing.

Appler says they've already made some changes to prevent fights before the Mayor sent his letter.

"We had an incident the weekend before, where a group of teenagers had the same problem, which is what spurred the 21 and up only after 8 p.m. and then the video of the adults, spurred us to increase our police presence, increase them walking around, things like that," Appler said.

Appler says she's not shocked the fights happened because this is a "service industry issue."

"I guess because they are trapped in their houses so long, and come out and act whatever kind of ways they want. So, while yes, I'm surprised it happened within our doors. I'm not really surprised it happened," Appler said.

She says they've seen the Mayor's letter and his list of changes. Miller says they plan to meet and discuss other changes the bowling alley can make.

Appler told 13WMAZ Wednesday evening via text that she hopes to show Mayor Miller that this image of Pin Strikes is "not what our business is about" and that the company is "taking his letter as well as the executive orders passed down from the governor very seriously."