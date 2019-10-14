FAYETTE COUNTY, Ga. — It was a scary weekend for one pilot after his plane crashed on Sunday near the Atlanta Air Show.

It happened around 1:15 p.m.

Here's what we know.

Who. The Canadian Armed Forces Snowbirds Public Affairs Office confirmed Snowbird 5, Capt Kevin Domon-Grenier was the pilot involved in the crash.

Pilot's condition. Luckily, the Domon-Grenier was able to eject himself from the plane and parachute down to safety. He did not suffer any life-threatening injuries, but he was taken to the hospital out of precaution -- and later released.

Kevin Domon-Grenier, left, was flying this plane before it crashed.

Canadian Armed Forces Snowbirds/Vickie Laxson

Where. The plane crashed into a cow pasture in Fayette County about 13 miles southwest of the Atlanta Motor Speedway, where the event was taking place, in the 600 block of Grant Road near Brooks, Georgia.

What Happened. According to Lt., Colonel Mike French, the commanding officer of 431 (Air Demonstration) Squadron, an investigation team from the Directorate of Flight Safety in Ottawa will travel to Georgia to conduct a flight safety investigation to determine the cause of the incident. At this time, they don't know what went wrong.

Aircraft type. Officials said it was a Canadian Forces Snowbirds plane. According to the Air Show website, the Royal Canadian Air Force Snowbirds are a Canadian icon comprised of active-duty members of the Canadian Armed Forces.

Atlanta Air Show 2019. The annual Atlanta Air Show wastaking place Saturday and Sunday. The show did not resume after the crash on Sunday.

Here's how witnesses described it. Vickie Laxson, of Griffin, was driving nearby with her husband when she saw a ball of smoke in the air. Laxson said, "It was wild...it was heartbreaking at first not knowing he was safe."

Another witness said he saw the flames and smoke as the jet dove into the pasture. Nathan Smith said he heard the plane, "It was like, put-put-put, and I could tell something wasn’t right.”

The video below shows the scene from miles away.

MORE ON THE CRASH:

Plane crashes near Atlanta Air Show

'I could tell something wasn’t right': Witnesses describe moment plane went down near air show

Video shows smoke miles away after plane crashes near Atlanta Air Show