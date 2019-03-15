DUBLIN, Georgia — A plane made an emergency landing in Dublin on Friday.

Laurens County Fire Chief Matthew Cutler says a couple was traveling from Nashville, Tennessee to Charleston, South Carolina when they noticed smoke and an odor coming from the plane. Since they were, two miles from Dublin, they called in the emergency around 4:13 p.m. and landed safely at Barron Field Dublin Municipal Airport.

Travis was flying the plane and officials confirmed that he had proper paperwork to operate the plane.

The resident mechanics at the airport are checking the aircraft for any repairs and what led to the emergency landing.