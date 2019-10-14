POWDER SPRINGS, Ga. — A Levi's Call - Georgia's Amber Alert - has been issued for a set of 2-year-old twins that are believed to be in extreme danger.

Police in Powder Springs said that Scarlet Lira and Kael Lira were abducted on Monday, October 14 at about 1:05 a.m., by a 22-year-old man, who they said is possibly headed to California.

The twins, a boy and a girl, were born on February 22, 2017. Scarlet Lira is described as a Hispanic girl with black hair and was last seen wearing a pink dress. Her brother, Kael Lira, also has black hair and was last seen wearing a gray long-sleeve shirt and dark green pants.

WXIA

Powder Springs investigators said they believe they were taken by Jose Portillo. He is described as a Hispanic man, about 5'10" tall, weighing 170 pounds.

Portillo is believed to be driving a white 2016 Kia Sorrento with Georgia license tag number CAP7259.

Anyone with information about Portillo or the children is asked to contact the Powder Springs Police Department at 770-943-1616 or to call 911 immediately.

Powder Springs Police said 22-year-old Jose Portillo is wanted for the alleged abduction of 2-year-old twins Kael and Scarlet Lira.

Powder Springs Police Department

HELP FIND OTHER MISSING PEOPLE |

Missing Riverdale teenager diagnosed with Schizophrenia

She left her mother with a healthcare worker. She hasn't seen her since.

Police say Herbert W. Quade Jr. has been missing for 3 weeks

Authorities search for missing teen in Gwinnett County