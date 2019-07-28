HIRAM, Ga. — Hiram Police is asking for help from the public in locating a missing 12-year-old boy.

Police said Jason Cameron was last seen near the Sparkles skating rink in Hiram.

He is described as a black male and was last seen wearing a white Tommy Hilfiger shirt, grey jogging pants, and Nautica shoes.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Hiram Police Department at 770-943-3087.

