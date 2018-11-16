CLAYTON CO. — Investigators say a toddler is dead after he got his hands on a gun hidden under a pillow in his father's bed.

Police spokesperson Captain Scott Stubbs provided an update Thursday afternoon explaining that around noon the police department responded to the 300 block of Blackhawk Trail near Jonesboro to reports of a child shot.

They arrived to find a two-year-old victim who they rushed to the hospital. Despite attempts to save the child, Stubbs said he died of his injuries.

Further investigation revealed that the boy apparently went to his father's bed and found a handgun under a pillow and fired it, fatally injuring himself in the process.

Both parents were home but asleep at the time of the shooting and are cooperating with police. It's unclear if they will face charges as the shooting has been reported as accidental.

© 2018 WXIA