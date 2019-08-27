COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Police said Tuesday the driver who died after running off an Akers Mill Road overpass and crashing head-on onto I-75 below was a 33-year-old Paulding County man.

The Cobb County Police Department identified the driver as Dennis Favre, of Dallas. Georgia.

Police have not yet detailed the circumstances that led to the crash, which happened on Monday.

Aerial video showed a gap in the wall and fencing where the truck careened off Akers Mill Road and onto the highway, a short ways south of I-285, below. The white truck landed in between the northbound and southbound lanes, leaning on its nose at the base of the overpass.

RELATED: Person dies after truck crashes onto I-75 off overpass in Cobb County

1 dead when truck goes off I-75 overpass near Atlanta One person died when a truck went off the Akers Mill overpass on I-75 on Monday, Aug. 26, 2019. One person died when a truck went off the Akers Mill overpass on I-75 on Monday, Aug. 26, 2019. One person died when a truck went off the Akers Mill overpass on I-75 on Monday, Aug. 26, 2019. One person died when a truck went off the Akers Mill overpass on I-75 on Monday, Aug. 26, 2019. One person died when a truck went off the Akers Mill overpass on I-75 on Monday, Aug. 26, 2019.

The site of the crash is not far from where a college baseball team's bus crashed off a Northside Drive overpass and onto I-75 more than a decade ago. A man driving the bus made the fatal mistake. He drove the bus up the left-lane HOV exit. The bus toppled over that exit's concrete barrier, back onto the highway. That accident killed seven people.

Police said Favre's family had been notified.

RELATED: Remembering the Northside Drive bus crash, 10 years later

OTHER HEADLINES:

27 souls lost in the depths of Lake Lanier

Mother posted 'I could not ask for better children' before allegedly killing them

Sophie's Nightmare: How a Georgia mother allowed her boyfriend to impregnate her 10-year-old

Gang members sentenced in 'the most horrific death' in recent county history