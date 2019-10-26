CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Police in Clayton County have issued a Mattie's Call for a missing 67-year-old man who they said was last seen at about 8 p.m. Friday.

According to investigators, R.C. "Ray" Lynn walked away from a home in the 5600 block of Bryant Boulevard in Morrow on foot.

He is described as a black male, 6-feet-4-inches tall, weighing about 145 pounds. Lynn has brown eyes and gray hair styled in an afro. He does not have teeth.

Lynn was last seen wearing a green zip-up jacket, orange pants, black shoes and a red skull cap.

He has been diagnosed with schizophrenia, paranoia, dementia and anxiety disorder.

If you have seen him or have any information about his whereabouts, please contact the Clayton County Police Department at 770-477-3550 or call 911.

R.C. "Ray" Lynn was last seen walking away from a home in Morrow, Ga., on Friday night, Oct. 25, 2019, police said.

Clayton County Police Department

