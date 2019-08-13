LAKE CITY, Fla. — The Lake City Police Department wants the community's help in finding a missing 75-year-old woman who was last seen on Friday.

Bythia J. Moring went missing from her residence at 654 Saint Clair St. at around 4 p.m.

Police said Moring left her residence in her turquoise 1999 Plymouth van with the Florida tag of HMU-J58.

Moring was last seen wearing a black and white blouse with blue jeans.

Moring is 5 feet 1 inch tall and weighs 142 pounds. She has brown eyes and black and gray hair.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, call the Lake City Police Department at 386-752-4343.