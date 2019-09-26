A woman who is disabled and suffers from dementia is missing out of Lake City, according to the Lake City police department.

Police say that Patricia Reeves, 62, was last seen at Lake City Medical Center on Monday and that she was discharged on an unknown date.

She suffers from dementia, and police say the left side of her body is paralyzed.

Reeves is 5 feet 4 inches tall, weighs 180 pounds and has blue eyes and blonde hair.

If you have seen her or know of her whereabouts, you are asked to call police at 386-752-4343 or call 911