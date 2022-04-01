13WMAZ denied access to gubernatorial candidate David Perdue's campaign event in Warner Robins

The former US senator spoke to the group Middle Georgia Republican Women at a business in Warner Robins.

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — David Perdue's gubernatorial campaign made a stop in his home of Houston County Tuesday.

13WMAZ's Ashlyn Webb was invited by David Perdue's campaign to cover the event. However, when our crew walked inside, they were told they were not allowed in or to hear what Perdue had to say to his supporters.

Frankie Ross, president of Middle Georgia Republican Women, said our crew was not allowed in because there was not enough room for press.

Ross also said the event was now a private meeting, despite Perdue's campaign inviting us to the event.

Before the event started, we asked the campaign to ask the women's group to open the meeting. Perdue's staff declined.

.@13wmaznews was invited by @sendavidperdue campaign to cover an event in Houston Co. tonight. However, our crew was kicked out by the event’s host, Middle GA Republican Women, & told press would not be allowed to hear what the candidate had to say to his supporters. #gapol pic.twitter.com/3eqHGYQdd3 — Ashlyn Webb (@ashlyntwebb) January 4, 2022

Perdue said, "Well, I'm not in charge here. I apologize for that. I appreciate you driving all the way out here. I'll answer any question you like. These ladies are in charge. This is their event. They invited me to come as well."

The campaign did apologize, calling it all "a misunderstanding." However, they still would not allow us inside.