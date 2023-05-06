1,000+ turn out, sign up for Atlanta City Council comment period on public safety training center issue

ATLANTA — A staggering number of people signed up for public comment Monday at the Atlanta City Council meeting, with scores more who still wished to join the speaking list.
The City Council meeting began its public comment period as hundreds of people packed City Hall, the large majority of them drawn by the issue of the future Atlanta Public Safety Training Center.
With more than 1,000 people signed up to speak, according to Council President Doug Shipman, the public comment period will likely go late into the night and possibly into the following days.
To accommodate more speakers, the Council agreed to go into a "committee of the whole," once the initial list of 350+ speakers is exhausted.
11Alive is streaming the meeting on our YouTube channel.
The "committee of the whole" maneuver is a parliamentary move that was brought by Councilman Michael Julian Bond that will allow for further public comments. It's unclear how many more people were signed up to speak at that point.
At some point following public comment, the Council is expected to take up and vote on an ordinance for funding the public safety training center, which has been met with a long-running protest movement calling it "Cop City."
The funding measure, Ordinance 23-O-1257, would provide a $30 million payment to support the construction of the training center, as well as approve a "lease-back" agreement that would see Atlanta make $1.2 million yearly payments for 30 years to the Atlanta Police Foundation - roughly doubling the city's contribution to the project, 11Alive's Doug Richards reported this week.
Opposition against the training center has become a mushrooming cause for left-leaning activists in Atlanta, nationally and even around the world.
The Council vote represents one of the last official hurdles for the project, which has cleared regulatory hurdles in DeKalb County - where it is to be built on land in the South River Forest - as well as some legal challenges.
That potential last chance to register opposition in an official forum - and perhaps persuade the City Council to deal a serious blow to the project - has rallied huge crowds to City Hall and even more outside.