1,000+ turn out, sign up for Atlanta City Council comment period on public safety training center issue

With more than 350 people signed up to speak, the public comment period will likely go late into the night and possibly into the following days.

Example video title will go here for this video

ATLANTA — A staggering number of people signed up for public comment Monday at the Atlanta City Council meeting, with scores more who still wished to join the speaking list.

The City Council meeting began its public comment period as hundreds of people packed City Hall, the large majority of them drawn by the issue of the future Atlanta Public Safety Training Center.

With more than 1,000 people signed up to speak, according to Council President Doug Shipman, the public comment period will likely go late into the night and possibly into the following days.

To accommodate more speakers, the Council agreed to go into a "committee of the whole," once the initial list of 350+ speakers is exhausted.

11Alive is streaming the meeting on our YouTube channel.

A look at the crowd inside City Hall more than an hour before city council is expected to start. pic.twitter.com/muWIfNMRmb — Joe Ripley (@JoeRipley11) June 5, 2023

The "committee of the whole" maneuver is a parliamentary move that was brought by Councilman Michael Julian Bond that will allow for further public comments. It's unclear how many more people were signed up to speak at that point.

Councilman Michael Julian Bond presents a motion to amend the agenda to allow more people to speak. Council passed the motion (12 YAY, 1 NAY, 2 not present), so more people will speak in front of council after the initial public comment period is over. — Joe Ripley (@JoeRipley11) June 5, 2023

At some point following public comment, the Council is expected to take up and vote on an ordinance for funding the public safety training center, which has been met with a long-running protest movement calling it "Cop City."

The funding measure, Ordinance 23-O-1257, would provide a $30 million payment to support the construction of the training center, as well as approve a "lease-back" agreement that would see Atlanta make $1.2 million yearly payments for 30 years to the Atlanta Police Foundation - roughly doubling the city's contribution to the project, 11Alive's Doug Richards reported this week.

Opposition against the training center has become a mushrooming cause for left-leaning activists in Atlanta, nationally and even around the world.

The Council vote represents one of the last official hurdles for the project, which has cleared regulatory hurdles in DeKalb County - where it is to be built on land in the South River Forest - as well as some legal challenges.

That potential last chance to register opposition in an official forum - and perhaps persuade the City Council to deal a serious blow to the project - has rallied huge crowds to City Hall and even more outside.

Looks like more people are trying to get into City Hall, but there’s a holdup. City officials said there could be issues trying to pack people in and maintain fire code. But a reminder that City Hall is closed and there is space in the foyer and on other floors. pic.twitter.com/0vhqoa6F1f — Joe Ripley (@JoeRipley11) June 5, 2023