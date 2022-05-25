Baggerly, Ivory headed to runoff in Houston County Board of Education race

More than 25,000 people cast votes for the countywide at-large race

Example video title will go here for this video

In Houston County, voters will decide the District 6 Board of Education seat next month.

Mark Ivory and Tim Baggerly are headed into a June runoff for a Houston County Board of Education seat. After finishing as the top two on Tuesday, the men say this is what they believe resonated with voters.

"I really believe people know that I'm deeply-rooted in this community. I'm from Warner Robins, the Houston County area, I've taught in numerous schools in this county," said Ivory.

"I think with the discipline that I have with my doctorate that I worked in I can facilitate communication on all levels of the educational community," said Baggerly.

How do the candidates plan to uphold the standard of of the county's schools?

"We have a great system. I've been a part of this system for 23 years teaching, I grew up in this system. Houston County has a great system, so I really just want to be able to add to it wherever I can and continue to watch it grow," Ivory said.

"I think it's important that we self-evaluate all the time, make it a cyclical thing. We look at things that work well and try and repeat those things, and we also own the things that don't work well," Baggerly said.

As the men go into the runoff, they thank their supporters and discuss what lies ahead.

"We need boots on the ground, people out spreading the word because I'm truly for the community. My heart and soul is in Houston County," Ivory said.

"I just absolutely love the educational process and I do hope for the best of our children and the future of Houston County because I know that's where it lies," said Baggerly said.