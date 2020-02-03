MACON, Ga. — More a dozen candidates qualified to run in Bibb County's May election, and three races are already in the works.

They are:

Two candidates qualified to run for the District 1 school board seat -- Myrtice Johnson and Michael McKeever.

Three others are running for the District 6 commission seat: Robert Abbott, Donald Druitt and Carlton Kitchens.

And attorney Anita Reynolds Howard qualified to challenge Macon Judicial Circuit District Attorney David Cooke.

And by the end of business Monday, just one of the 10 people who had taken out papers last year to run for mayor had qualified for that race: county commissioner Larry Schlesinger. (McKeever, who had filed paperwork to run for mayor, entered the school board race instead.)

Many of the early candidates were political newcomers.

Qualifying runs through noon Friday.

Here is the complete list of qualified candidates through 1:30 p.m. Monday.

MAYOR

Larry Schlesinger, rabbi and county commissioner

COUNTY COMMISSION

DISTRICT 1

Valerie Wynn (incumbent)

DISTRICT 2

Paul Bronson, U.S. Army Reserve

DISTRICT 3

Elaine Lucas, educator (incumbent)

DISTRICT 4

George Thomas, office and leasing manager

DISTRICT 5

Robert Abbott, retired manager

Donald Druitt, retired (former county emergency-management director)

Carlton Kitchens, self-employed

DISTRICT 6

Raymond Wilder, insurance adjuster

DISTRICT 7

Bonnie Thompson, retired

SHERIFF

David Davis (incumbent)

CORONER

Leon Jones (incumbent)

TAX COMMISSIONER

Wade McCord (incumbent)

SUPERIOR COURT CLERK

Erica Woodford (incumbent)

BOARD OF EDUCATION, DISTRICT 1

Myrtice Champion Johnson, retired principal

Michael McKeever, logistics manager

BOARD OF EDUCATION, DISTRICT 2

Thelma Dillard, retired educator (incumbent)

BOARD OF EDUCATION, DISTRICT 4

Juwann Jackson, pre-college counselor

BOARD OF EDUCATION, DISTRICT 6

Albert Hall, retired

MACON WATER AUTHORITY, DISTRICT 2

Merritt Johnson, insurance agent (incumbent)

MACON WATER AUTHORITY , DISTRICT 3

Dwight Jones, self-employed (incumbent)

For updated lists of qualifiers statewide, you can check the Georgia Secretary of State's office.

