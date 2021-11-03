Biden and Harris to travel to Atlanta after signing COVID relief bill

According to the White House, the trip is part of “Help is Here” tour to amplify the American Rescue Plan.

ATLANTA — President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris will travel to Atlanta on Friday, March 19, the White House announced Thursday.

Back in January, Biden signed an executive order to fund vaccinations and provide relief to families impacted by the COVID-19 crisis.

On Thursday, he signed into law the $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package that he says will help the U.S. defeat the virus and nurse the economy back to health.

The bill, titled the “American Rescue Plan," was originally set to be signed by Biden on Friday. Instead, the White House moved the signing to Thursday at 1:30 p.m. ET. Vice President Kamala Harris was in attendance.

Chief of Staff Ron Klain tweeted that the bill actually arrived at the White House late Wednesday, more quickly than anticipated.

“We want to move as fast as possible,” he said.

He added, “We will hold our celebration of the signing on Friday, as planned, with congressional leaders!”

President Biden is expected to address Americans Thursday evening during his first prime-time address since taking office.