Central Georgia abortion opponents cheer Supreme Court ruling overturning Roe v. Wade

MACON, Ga. — Friday's Supreme Court ruling overturning the US abortion law was applauded by people who've worked for decades to overturn Roe vs. Wade, as well as others who try and prevent abortions by aiding pregnant mothers.

Anti-abortion advocates have been praying for this ruling for years, an issue they've been fighting for nearly five decades.

On June 24, the Supreme Court overturned Roe vs. Wade, which was the ruling that said Americans had a constitutional right to have an abortion.

Anti-abortion activist Ned Dominick weighed in, saying, "It's astonishing. My response would be, 'Praise the Lord.'"

Dominick says he wasn't always an anti-abortion activist.

"My wife introduced me to the concept of being pro-life, and I just discovered if you couldn't, if you weren't alive, then you had no possibility. The question is why are we having so many abortions when children are now being taught about birth control in elementary school. Why is this going on?" Dominick said.

In the 1980s, Dominick says he picketed around Central Georgia's abortion clinics, causing them to close. Then, four years ago, he led opposition to a proposed Walnut Street clinic.

"This is the slaughter of living children at any level. It's unbelievable. It's barbaric, and I am so pleased there at least there will be a number of states that there will be a refugee from this kind of slaughter," Dominick said.

But he says anti-abortion activists aren't ignoring human suffering.

"Instead, we want to meet that," Dominick said.

Director of The Kolbe Center in Macon Ann Beall says they help pregnant women, providing pregnancy tests, formula, clothes, car seats, diapers, and more.

"I believe that God opened our doors for such a time as this," Beall said.

"That's a human being, growing in that momma's womb. How important that is for humanity? It amazes me when we think there are people that are throw-away. They're not. Every human being is brought to this Earth for a reason, and we are thankful for the ones we get to help, their mommas make that happen," she continued.

Dominick says Macon has not had an abortion clinic since 1988; and now, they don't have to worry about having another.

"It's just astonishing. Columbus has them, Savannah has them, of course, Atlanta, of course, but I think for no longer. We are so pleased by it," Dominick said.

Beall and Dominick also told 13WMAZ that they hope this will encourage more women to considering giving babies up for adoption, rather than aborting.

They say anti-abortion clinics that help women have been preparing for this day, and they're ready to meet the demand.

The Kolbe Center is connected to St. Joseph's Catholic Church, and it's located in Downtown Macon on Walnut Street.