Central Georgia groups protest against the state's new voting law

Macon groups protested as part of a statewide effort to boycott major Georgia businesses in response to the signing of the state's new voting law.

MACON, Ga. — Georgia's new election law hasn't even been on the books for a week and it's facing its third challenge in federal court while protests continue.

Central Georgia protesters joined many across the state in opposing SB-202 that Governor Brian Kemp signed into law last week.

The group Black Voters Matter and others partnered Tuesday to protest at the Home Depot in Macon in part of a statewide effort to boycott major Georgia businesses in response to the bill's signing.

The protesters say the new law is wrong.