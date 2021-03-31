Central Georgia groups protest against the state's new voting law

MACON, Ga. — Georgia's new election law hasn't even been on the books for a week and it's facing its third challenge in federal court while protests continue.
Central Georgia protesters joined many across the state in opposing SB-202 that Governor Brian Kemp signed into law last week.
The group Black Voters Matter and others partnered Tuesday to protest at the Home Depot in Macon in part of a statewide effort to boycott major Georgia businesses in response to the bill's signing.
The protesters say the new law is wrong.
"These are tactics that we've been seeing since since African-Americans or people of color have been able to vote. This is just Jim Crow in new clothing. They want to show how voting on this piece of voting legislation is impacting our every day life," said organizer DeMarcus Beckham.