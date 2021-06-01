People around Central Georgia say an end to election season means a happier new year.

MACON, Ga. — The seemingly-endless election season finally comes to an end Tuesday night, and that means the political ads are ending, too.

People around Central Georgia say an end to election season means a happier new year.

Emily Rowland said, "I'm tired of these political ads, I wish they would be over with."

"Anyone should know that their vote counts. We shouldn't have to have a million texts, calls, or ads in the mail to know to vote," Vaclincia Pounds said.

Phillip Byram agreed, "I'm glad the ads are stopping and all of the mail and stuff like that are finally -- FINALLY -- coming to an end," and when asked how many ads they've received in the mail, they say it has been overwhelming.

"Probably 3 or 4 a day, and the last couple of weeks leading up to the election, like 5 or 6," Byram said.

Political analyst Charles Richardson says he's never seen anything like the money thrown into this election.

"You name it, they threw it at the television networks, they threw it at newspapers, Facebook, and YouTube," Richardson said.

He says he was also growing frustrated with political ads. "I almost hated to go out to my mailbox because I already knew what I was going to see. At a particular time, voters minds are already made up, so the ads, no matter who you're for, just get irritating."

Despite the frustration, there's a reason behind the ad overload.

Richardson explained, "This is a very important race because the control of the Senate will be decided. Depending on who wins, the control of the Snate will either go to the Republican or Democratic senior party."

Both parties spent a record-breaking amount of money on the runoff election ads.