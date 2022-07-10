'A good move in the right direction': Some hopeful for legalization after Biden's marijuana possession pardons

The move could benefit more than 6,000 people with prior federal convictions

MACON, Ga. — Marijuana and whether it should be legal has always been a burning topic. People are reacting to President Joe Biden's announcement Thursday that he's pardoning thousands convicted in federal courts for simple marijuana possession.

You've heard songs about it, you've seen it in legislation, but for many people, marijuana still carries a stigma.



"All it does it relax you. What's wrong with a little weed on your down time?" Ahmad Harrell asked.

After President Biden announced a pardon for thousands with simple marijuana possession, some believe it could spark change.



"I see that this is the beginning of the federal legalization," Terry Passmore said.

Passmore advocates for marijuana use, and after his wife, a nurse, told him that CBD changed her patients’ lives, he opened New Hope Herbal, a shop in downtown Macon.



"And then when I look at the statistics and studies show opiate deaths drop 20% in any area when a medical or recreational or marijuana policy comes into effect in those states," he continued.



Passmore says he uses sales as an opportunity to educate, but he recognizes some statistics, like the number of people arrested or fined for marijuana, aren’t so good.



"Because there's people who are not criminals who just got caught with a possession of a plant and is paying thousands of dollars for it or is sitting behind bars and they've never had a criminal record," Passmore explained.

Charles Gilmore, who owns Da Smoothie Plug, says he's one of many people arrested for past weed use.



"It's not a good feeling when you're just out here really trying to just smoke and not cause harm to anybody," he said.



Now with the president urging governments to review legalization, he calls that a good thing.



"It's way more harming charges out there versus marijuana, so I just feel like it'll be a good thing to give people a second chance, people an opportunity to get better jobs," Gilmore said.



"It was a good move in the right direction because I don’t believe that everyone out here that smokes a little bit of marijuana is a criminal," Passmore said.

The move could benefit more than 6,000 people with prior federal convictions, but the president's order does not affect people convicted in state courts for simple marijuana possession unless governors decide to pardon them. We reached out to Governor Brian Kemp’s office and they told us Georgia’s governor does not have the power to pardon.