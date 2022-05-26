Three proposed new cities in Cobb County all fail in Primary Day voting

The county had three cityhood votes on Tuesday - for East Cobb, Vinings and the proposed Lost Mountain - and all failed, substantially.

Example video title will go here for this video

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Despite a lot of political noise, Cobb County will be staying just the same after all.

The county had three cityhood votes on Tuesday - for East Cobb, Vinings and the proposed Lost Mountain - and all failed, substantially.

Vinings, the community on Cobb's southeast border with Fulton County that has a longstanding history and in many ways already operates as a de facto independent city, came closest. But it was not particularly close - 55.45% for "No" to 45.55% for "Yes."

Lost Mountain, which would have become the largest city in the county covering a huge expanse of northwest Cobb, was shot down by roughly a 58-42% vote.

East Cobb was roundly rejected, with 73.41% of 22,190 voters saying "No" to incorporating the city.