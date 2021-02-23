David Perdue says he will not run for Senate in 2022 | Full statement

A week after filing a statement of candidacy with the FEC, Perdue says he will not be entering the race

ATLANTA — Fmr. Senator David Perdue (R-GA) has reversed course a week after issuing a statement that said he was considering running against Sen. Raphael Warnock in 2022.

In an email to supporters on Wednesday, Perdue says he decided not to run ‘after much prayer and reflection.’

You can read the full text of his email below:

“Dear Friends,

After much prayer and reflection, Bonnie and I have decided that we will not enter the race for the United States Senate in Georgia in 2022. This is a personal decision, not a political one. I am confident that whoever wins the Republican Primary next year will defeat the Democrat candidate in the General election for this seat, and I will do everything I can to make that happen. As we saw in my race in November, Georgia is not a blue state. The more Georgians that vote, the better Republicans do. These two current liberal US Senators do not represent the values of a majority of Georgians.

I am hopeful that the Georgia General Assembly, along with our statewide elected officials, will correct the inequities in our state laws and election rules so that, in the future, every legal voter will be treated equally and illegal votes will not be included. I will do everything I can to be helpful in this effort.

It has been the honor of my life to have represented the people of Georgia in the United States Senate. Bonnie and I want to thank my fantastic staff and everybody in the state and around the country for all the help they have given us. May God continue to bless Georgia and the United States of America.

God Bless,

David and Bonnie Perdue”

Perdue lost his re-election bid during a closely watched runoff last month against Sen. Jon Ossoff that determined control of the U.S. Senate.

Democrats winning both seats in January helped Democrats retake control of the Senate for the first time since 2011.

Ossoff will be up for reelection in 2026, but Warnock’s term expires in 2022 as he was elected to serve the remainder of Johnny Isakson’s term after he resigned mid-term due to health problems.