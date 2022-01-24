Former senator David Perdue tests positive for COVID-19

Perdue is running to be Georgia's governor.

ATLANTA — David Perdue has tested positive for COVID-19, according to a spokesperson for his gubernatorial campaign.

The former U.S. senator recently tested positive during routine testing, his campaign announced Monday. He is vaccinated and boosted, according to a campaign spokesperson.

"Perdue doesn't have a fever and isn't experiencing symptoms at this time," a statement reads.

A campaign spokesperson said the 72-year-old will quarantine and follow the updated guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

"And he looks forward to being back out on the campaign trail as soon as possible," the statement reads in part.

Perdue has already been making campaign stops in recent months, to make his case as to why he should be Georgia's next governor.