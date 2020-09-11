GOP members pick Ralston for 2 more years atop Georgia House

Incoming GOP members of the House voted for Ralston on Monday.

Republicans chose David Ralston to return as speaker of the Georgia House for another two years.

Incoming GOP members of the House voted for Ralston Monday, setting him up to be elected when the new General Assembly convenes in January.

Ralston is already Georgia’s longest-serving House speaker since Tom Murphy reigned for four decades.

Republicans won or lead 103 of 180 House races, down two from the prior term. Democrats had hoped to gain a majority in last week's election but fell far short.