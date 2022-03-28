At just the age of 28, Darrius Butler says he's running for Congress.

MACON, Ga. — Congressman Austin Scott now has some competition in November. Democrat Darrius Butler is running against Scott in the longtime red 8th Congressional District.

Butler is a Central Georgia native, born and raised in Hawkinsville. Now, he's a pastor in Warner Robins.

At just the age of 28, he's announced his run for Congress. He says age is just a number.

"I've had so many conversations with people who just say 'Oh, you need to wait your time. Oh, maybe you should try the legislature. Maybe try city council,'" Butler said, "But to me, when you see the need, you feel the need. No matter how young you are, no matter how old you are, you get in there, and you do what you have to do."

One of his first priorities is improving infrastructure across the 8th's district's 24 counties.

"Wi-Fi, phone towers. We've got to do everything infrastructure wise just to get us where we need to be where we can bring it into the future," Butler said.

Next up is Georgia's healthcare for Butler. From 2010 to 2020, the state lost at least seven rural hospitals. Butler says we need to get those hospitals and more back.

"We have people in Wilkinson County, in Jones County, in Pulaski County feel like that they have to go to Bibb, and they have to go to Houston to get good adequate care," Butler said.

Butler says he knows he's a Democrat running in a district that has historically leaned red. He says he believes he can win against incumbent Austin Scott by simply listening.

"To let them know that I care. To let them know I'm there for them. To let them know, like I just said... in the midnight hour, you can call me, and you know that the phone will be picked up," Butler said.

Butler is the only Democrat running.

A Republican from Perry, Michael Reece filed paperwork, saying he intends to run, but so far, he has not raised any money, according to the Federal Election Commission.

Austin Scott has received over $300,000, according to the Federal Election Commission. Butler has just over $5,000 in total contributions.