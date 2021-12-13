Dublin mayor transitions into office with new platform, agenda, and ideas

Mayor Joshua Kight is calling it a fresh start, and part of that is meeting the needs of the community.

DUBLIN, Ga. — Dublin's new mayor says the city's focus should be on beautiful neighborhoods, safety, and attracting and keeping people in town.

Mayor Joshua Kight is calling it a fresh start, and part of that is meeting the needs of the community. Kight says he wants to make Dublin a great small town.

"The day after the election, I was out on the streets, walking neighborhoods, talking to residents. I'm continuing to learn and to listen. I want to know what people need on each street and every neighborhood in this town," said Kight.

Kight says he spent a lot of time talking with hundreds of people.

"I heard the same things over and over again, which is that, 'We want a safe and beautiful place to live. We want small town activities. We want good jobs. We want a healthy environment.' These are the things that I think all of us share, and then, of course, we just got to find the policies that are going to make those things happen," said kight.

When thinking about how that safety can be achieved, there are some safety policies Kight says he'd like to implement.

"Having the police get out on the street and walk the neighborhoods, to increase use of security cameras, to really activating and supporting the neighborhoods watch programs," said Kight

Kight has his own platform, agenda, and ideas.

"The first thing is always getting your team in place, making sure that we've got the atmosphere of transparency, accountability, good communication," said Kight