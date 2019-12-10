Early voting for the Nov. 5 fall election begins this week in many Central Georgia cities and counties.

Depending on where they are, voters will decide mayor and council races, elect a new sheriff and decide SPLOSTs and other ballot questions.

Some counties start early voting Monday; others will begin the next day due to Monday's Columbus Day state holiday. For polling hours and places in your county, contact your local board of election.

Here are some of the races and questions voters will see on the ballot starting this week:

BIBB: The school district is asking voters to continue the current education SPLOST for five years, raising an estimated $185 million. The slate of proposed projects includes renovating Rutland middle and high schools and Howard middle and high schools.

No Macon-Bibb government seats are up for election this year.

WARNER ROBINS: Three city council seats are on the ballot.

Stephen Baughier, Charles Bibb and Eric Langston are all running for city council at Large Post 2.

Kevin Lashley is challenging Post 4 incumbent Tim Thomas.

In Post 6, two people -- Miranda Britt and Jonathan Nichols -- are challenging Post 6 incumbent Larry Curtis Jr.

PERRY: Four people are running for the Post 2 city council seat -- John James, Jimmy McLeod, Gary Moulliet, and Joy Peterson.

CENTERVILLE: One city council spot is at stake: Michael Evans and Susan Lemme are running for Post 3.

Voters will also decide whether to allow Sunday brunch alcohol sales, between 11 a.m. and 12:30 p.m.

LAURENS COUNTY: The school district is asking voters to approve borrowing $42 million to build a new West Laurens Middle School, a new East Laurens High School and athletic facilities. Voters will also decide whether to continue the current education SPLOST.

DUBLIN: The city district is also asking voters to continue the current education SPLOST. Proposed projects include improvements to Dublin High and other schools.

Dublin voters will also decide city council and school board seats.

Five people are running for three city council at large seats: challengers Sophia Jordan and Troy Windham and incumbents Jerry Davis, Curtis Edwards, and Gerald Smith.

And Nelson Carswell and Regina McRae are running for an at-large board of education seat.

EAST DUBLIN: Voters will pick two at-large city council members from among four people: Larry Drew, Brenda Roberson, Paul Sterling, and Al Williams.

MONROE COUNTY: Voters will decide whether to approve a five-year SPLOST to pay for transportation projects.

FORSYTH: There are two council races: between Walter Goodson and John Howard in Post 1, and Rosemary Walker and incumbent Melvin Lawrence for Post 3.

PEACH COUNTY: The county is asking voters to approve two SPLOSTS -- one for roads, drainage, and government buildings and the other for the school district. Among other things, the school SPLOST will pay for a new Peach County High School.

FORT VALLEY: Three people are running for the City Council East Ward seat: Sandra Marshall, Neddrick Nichols and incumbent Alonzo Allen.

Incumbent Jimmy Barnes and Henry Howard are running for the City Council West Ward seat.

And voters will decide two city utility commission races: between incumbent Dolly Horton and Rose Marie Huff Thompson for an at-large seat and Bob Hunnicutt and Connie Tucker for the West Ward seat.

BYRON: Terrance Fannin is challenging Rusty Adams for the City Council Post 2 seat.

And three people are running in a special election to fill the Post 4 council seat: Farrell Bass, Mitzi Ann Hamlin and Chris Hodges.

CRAWFORD COUNTY: Voters will decide whether to extend the county SPLOST for six years to pay off debt and fund road and bridge improvements, recreation improvements and more.

ROBERTA: There are two city council races: Bobby Joe Daniel is challenging Post 5 incumbent Robert Cody and Trenesia Yvettta Stubbs is running against Post 3 incumbent Arnita Harris.

JOHNSON COUNTY: People in Johnson will vote on whether to approve a six-years SPLOST, raising an estimated $3.6 million, for courthouse improvements, recreation projects, public-safety vehicles, a new Wrightsville City Hall and more.

WRIGHTSVILLE: There's a mayor'r race: Dwayne Ivey and Jane Outlaw are running to replace Lee Williamson.

EATONTON: The city is asking voters to approve two questions -- a "freeport exemption" that says items stored in a distribution center in town would not be taxes and a Sunday brunch vote on whether to allow alcohol sales between 11 a.m. and 12:30 p.m.

TWIGGS COUNTY: Voters will decide whether to approve a five-year SPLOST that would raise up to $2.5 million for roads, bridges, recreation projects, water improvements and more

The county will also vote on whether to allow Sunday package-store sales of alcohol, from 12:30 to 11:30 p.m..

JEFFERSONVILLE: Debbie Brantley is challenging incumbent mayor Charles Williams.

And six people are running for four District 1 city council seats: Monte Bloodworth, Nikki Stevens and incumbents Virginia Hollings, Frances Steele, Annie Williams and Daniel Young.

Six people are also running for four District 2 seats; Laura Gallemore, Kenton Jones, and Chris Pritchett and incumbents Mack Bryant, Victor Jordan and Jim Kellom.

WASHINGTON COUNTY: Three people are running in a special election to replace Sheriff Thomas Smith. They are Kelly Brooks, Joel Cochran and Michael Johnson.

Voters will also decide whether to extend a county SPLOST that would pay off debt from building a new jail, pay for new EMA radios, transportation projects and more.

ALAMO: The city in Wheeler County will choose a mayor, between Pamela Bess Lee and Stephen Wesley Keen.

There are also seven people running for three city council seats: Roy Aldrich, Laura Ann Brownley, Dondrea Geter, Steve Jones, Thomas James Lott, Ray White and Patricia Woodard.

WILKINSON COUNTY: Voters will decide on a county SPLOST, including projects for the county and for the cities of Allentown, Danville Gordon, Irwinton, Ivey, McIntyre and Toomsboro.

There's also a special election for District 3 county commissioner, among Marty Dominy, Jimmy Smith and Pete Williams.

GORDON: The city will elect three council members at large from a field of seven: Terry Eady, Freddy Densley, George Wynn, Barbara Bullock Towles, Rodney Evans, Doretha Whipple and Mary Lue.

IRWINTON: Six people are running for mayor and two council seats: Roger Bacon, Elouise Smith, Michael Brewer, Tony Sanders, Joe Mason, and John Horne.

IVEY; Voters will pick two council members from a field of four: Diego Pinto, Karen Lee Kester, Robert Brooks and Daniel Zade Starley.

McINTYRE: Seven people are running for the mayor's seat and five council seats: Vicki Horne, Deborah Osborne, Eugene Moore, Jerry Shinholster, Katherine Scott, John Carswell and Rico Myrick.

