MACON, Ga. — Washington County has a new sheriff-elect. Sabrina Burse spoke to Joel Cochran to find out how he was feeling when he heard the results and what plans he has for the county.

On Tuesday, voters made their way polls in Washington County to decide on their next sheriff.

"I have a lot of hopes moving forward that there is change that's really needed in this county. Our past sheriff was very good, but we are ready for a change," said voter Cathy Latimer.

Voter Sharon Curry says she was happy to see people exercise their right to vote.

"Very, very great turnout -- a lot of enthusiasm. People are just excited to be here," said Curry.

At the end of the day, Joel Cochran defeated Kelly Brooks Jr. and Michael Johnson with 3,059 votes.

"I'm very humbled. This has been a very learning experience for me," said Cochran.

He is from Washington County and has worked in law enforcement most of his adult life. Cochran went to Georgia Military College and earned a criminal justice degree.

He says he has plans to enhance programs and the sheriff's office.

"I realize that this is a calling. It wasn't something I had to go looking for. We just had to roll with the punches," said Cochran.

Cochran won 52.6 percent of the total votes.

RELATED: Central Georgia full 2019 election results

RELATED: Joel Cochran wins Washington County sheriff race

STAY ALERT | Download our FREE app now to receive breaking news and weather alerts. You can find the app on the Apple Store and Google Play.

STAY UPDATED | Click here to subscribe to our Midday Minute newsletter and receive the latest headlines and information in your inbox every day.

Have a news tip? Email news@13wmaz.com, or visit our Facebook page.