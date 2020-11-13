Two accused 'dead' Georgia voters very much alive despite claims - and they voted legally

11Alive confirmed that two of the four Georgia voters the president accused of fraudulently voting “dead” are alive.

Accusations of voter fraud continue to be in the headlines after last week's general election, including the claims that people who are dead voted. 11Alive confirmed that two of the four Georgia voters the president's campaign accused of fraudulently voting while “dead” are alive.

President Donald Trump’s campaign tweeted accusations claiming that James Blalock of Covington, who is deceased, voted in the election.

“The only problem? He passed away 14 years ago. Sadly, Mr. Blalock is a victim of voter fraud,” the tweet reads.

The accusations were amplified on national television.

“Mr. Blalock was a mailman for 33 years until he passed away in 2006. Fourteen years later, according to state records, he was still mailing things. James Blalock cast a ballot in last week’s election,” Tucker Carlson said in a clip and story labeled on Fox News' website as an opinion piece.

However, 11Alive was able to find out that James Blalock did not vote in last week’s election. Mrs. James Blalock did vote.

“He’s not voting. He didn’t vote,” Agnes Blalock told 11Alive. “It was me.”

Newton County officials confirmed that Agnes Blalock voted using her married name.

“Her voter registration was signed as Mrs. James E. Blalock, Jr. and that is exactly how she signed her name when she voted in the Nov. 3 general election,” officials said.

They posted a statement online saying James Blalock's widow has always voted under than name.

Blalock said that, when the accusations came out, she knew it wasn’t fraud. There was also one main thing she wanted people to know about her husband.

“Best man I ever knew. Best one to me. I couldn’t have had a better one,” she said.

Another person accused of voting in Georgia was Linda Kesler.

"Mrs. Linda Kesler of Nicholson, Georgia voted in the election," a tweet from Trump campaign said. "The only problem," she passed away 17 years ago, in 2003."

11Alive was able to determine that is also false. The Jackson County Board of Elections said she did not vote.

“Linda Kesler of Nicholson was marked deceased in 2003 and did not vote. Lynda Kesler who has a different address, birthday, and zip who is entitled to vote—did vote,” the board of elections said.