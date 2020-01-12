Live updates | Sec. of State Brad Raffensperger speaks about Georgia's election process

Scroll below for updates throughout the day

ATLANTA — Georgia began counting its votes for the third time last week. Many counties paused for the Thanksgiving holiday and will pick up today. This official recount came nearly three weeks after Election Day.

Joe Biden won Georgia by more than 12,000 votes, when its results were finally certified, following a roughly weeklong hand-count audit of all of the state's 5 million votes.

Following the hand audit, the Trump campaign requested an official recount of ballots. In Georgia, candidates losing by 0.5% or less are entitled to request a recount after election results have been certified.

10 am | In their morning briefing, the Georgia Secretary of State's office said nearly 50 of the state's 159 counties had completed their recount.

The largest county still outstanding, according to the secretary, is the state's most populous county -- Fulton County -- which, he said, is where problems still exist.

Secretary of State says nearly 50 counties are complete. Largest county outstanding is Fulton where they’re still having problems. — Brendan Keefe (@BrendanKeefe) December 1, 2020

Raffensperger said Fulton is running only eight out of 17 high-speed scanners because of staffing issues.

"We're tired of waiting on Fulton and their dysfunction," the secretary said.

Fulton County election officials said they plan to scan until 11 p.m. Tuesday, then return on Wednesday to complete their process before the midnight deadline.

Raffensperger said Fulton's will be a "dramatic finish," but not in a complimentary way.

Gabriel Sterling, of the secretary's office, said that the state's new paper-based voting system actually proves the election was secure.

.@GabrielSterling says paper based voting system — new for Georgia — proves the election was secure. He said “they keep moving the goal posts.,” adding “to continually have it questioned in ways that are not specific...we don’t like the outcome, therefore you should investigate.” — Brendan Keefe (@BrendanKeefe) December 1, 2020

Detractors, he said, "keep moving the goal posts," however. He was referring to critics, who continually bring up non-specific and non-direct evidence of voter irregularities and so-called conspiracies in Georgia's voting system: "To continually have it questioned in ways that are not specific...'we don't like the outcome, therefore you should investigate.'"

9:30 am | Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger is speaking to reporters Tuesday morning in Atlanta.

The secretary, along with Gov. Brian Kemp, has been under ongoing pressure from President Donald Trump for not intervening in the election and recount in Georgia on his behalf.

On Sunday, Trump, in an interview on Fox Business, excoriated both Raffensperger and Kemp, saying they oversaw a fraudulent election in Georgia.

The president told interviewer Maria Bartiromo that he was "embarrassed" that he had endorsed Kemp during the 2018 campaign.

Kemp responded on Monday, saying that the secretary of state oversees elections in the state of Georgia he was prohibited by state law from intervening in the election.