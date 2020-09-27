Voting by mail? You can now get alerts for absentee ballot updates

Voters can sign up to receive text messages, phone calls or emails about the progress of their absentee ballot.

ATLANTA — Georgians who vote by mail are getting another way to keep track of their ballot throughout the process.

The Secretary of State announced BallotTrax, a service that allow voters to receive text messages, phone calls or emails about the progress of their absentee ballot.

“Unprecedented times require innovation and adaptation,” said Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger.

Notification will be sent when the absentee ballot application is accepted, when the absentee ballot is sent, and if and when the absentee ballot is accepted or rejected.

Voters whose absentee ballots are rejected will be provided with the contact information to fix the issue so they can be assured their vote will be counted.

“Creating this new absentee ballot tracking and notification system will provide Georgia voters with greater clarity and increased confidence that their votes are accepted," Raffensperger said.