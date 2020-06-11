Biden takes the lead in Georgia | Live updates

Scroll below for updates.

ATLANTA — Into a fourth day, Georgia's count continues with the eyes of the nation - and, frankly, the world - on the Peach State as the gap between President Trump and Joe Biden narrows.

Ballot counting and processing have continued in a number of counties throughout Georgia and now former Vice President Joe Biden has taken a slim lead.

Our team of journalists will continue to be up around the clock to offer the latest developments and insights as the count goes on.

UPDATES

Please note all times are E.T.

6:25 a.m. | David Perdue leads the U.S. Senate race by a narrow margin.

6:06 a.m. | A significant update in Gwinnett since at last check, adjudication was expected to take three days of work. We now anticipate results from the county much sooner. No word yet on how many ballots were impacted by the software error. Reminder Gwinnett flipped blue in 2016 for Hillary Clinton.

5:15 a.m. | Biden still has the lead in Georgia with votes from Clayton County continuing to keep him there.

4:27 a.m. | Former Vice President Joe Biden has taken the lead in the race for Georgia's 16 electoral votes. After votes came in from Clayton County, he now leads President Trump.