Representative Collins is traveling around the state to meet with voters ahead of election day

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Thursday morning, the campaign trail led Congressman Doug Collins to Central Georgia to meet with voter ahead of election day.

The current U.S. Representative of the 9th Congressional District is campaigning to be one of the state's next U.S. Senators.

During his visit to Gracie's Rooftop Bar in Warner Robins, the congressman met members of the Central Georgia community and shared his plans for the senate.

The conservative Republican was also endorsed by former U.S. Senate candidate Wayne Johnson.

The stop in Warner Robins was one of over 60 the congressman will make around the state to reach voters throughout the state.

"Today we had people coming out that said, 'Let me just see who Doug Collins is,'" says Collins. "I think that's how campaigning ought to be: looking someone in the eye, hearing their story, and that way you can judge for yourself who you want to vote for."

During his meeting, Collins also disputed claims made by Senator Kelly Loeffler, who is running to keep her seat in the U.S. Senate.

Collins worked on the President Donald Trump's impeachment defense team earlier this year.

The former pastor and U.S. Air Force Reserve Chaplain also spoke on topics of veterans, education, and foreign policy.

"We're the ones who have a record that we've actually been fighting for Georgia," says Collins. "When you take care of everybody, we're just saying that conservatives believe in people and we're going to continue sharing that message."