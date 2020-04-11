District Attorney in Ahmaud Arbery case ousted by Independent

Jackie Johnson faced criticism over her handling of the investigation into the shooting death of Ahmaud Arbery.

BRUNSWICK, Ga. — A Georgia prosecutor who has faced criticism over her handling of the investigation into the shooting death of Ahmaud Arbery was voted out of office on Tuesday.

Independent candidate Keith Higgins beat Republican District Attorney Jackie Johnson 45,415 to 40,600, a margin of just 5.6%. No Democrat qualified for the race.

“I want to thank all the volunteers who gave their time and efforts to the campaign and the leaders across our communities who expressed their support for my candidacy," Higgins said in a statement on social media. "I look forward to working with the community and building back the faith in our legal system.”

The Brunswick Judicial Circuit covers Appling, Camden, Glynn, Jefferson Davis and Wayne counties in southeast Georgia.