Secretary of State's office explains Dominion server crash during recount in Fulton County

He said there were no issues with Dominion, but a county employee did not follow directions, which led to the crash.

Gabriel Sterling said the Dominion server crashed because the county "literally ignored the basic instructions and the directions of the vendor on this one."

County officials confirmed to 11Alive on Sunday that a server crashed which forced them to stop the recount early. They were set to resume today.

Sterling said the county was given an express server to do logic and accuracy testing on the machines they were going to be using for the election tomorrow (Georgia's 5th district runoff).

He said they decided they were going to use that for the presidential recount when he said they should have been using their central server.

Sterling said when they "cut a corner" by using the express server, a Dominion employee told them they couldn't do that because it would crash the server. Instead, Fulton officials decided to put the database on that server.

A security measure flagged the process because timestamps were off, causing the server to crash and ultimately making it impossible to get the database, he said.

Because of this decision, Sterling said they are going to be forced to scan ballots again - which is more work, more manpower, and more time.

"It has nothing to do with servers being wiped. Nobody directed that. That's just a lie. It's made up out of whole cloth. And it is the kind of stuff we are having to deal with," Sterling said.

He also blamed Fulton County officials for not informing the public and the media of what exactly happened. He said that led to "rampant speculation."